Top Teacher: La’Keitha Morris, West Chatham Elementary School

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The power of positive thinking can be contagious. This week’s WTOC Top Teacher hopes her students will catch it.
At West Chatham Elementary School, teacher La’Keitha Morris is all about teamwork.
“My main goal is building relationships with my students. If I can make that relationship with their family and my team, then I feel like I have done my job,” Morris said.
Morris says that relationship builds trust, and with trust comes confidence.
“They know you believe in them as well as they believe in themselves. As long as they know you have their back all the time, they are going to have good days, they are going to have bad days, but with that relationship built, they are willing to give you their all,” Morris said.
Morris is a positive influence in the classroom, never letting her students give up because it’s only a matter of time before they will have that breakthrough.
“Even though you can’t do it right now, you can’t do it yet, we want them to understand, your brain is a muscle, and you can strengthen it and grow that muscle, so we just keep telling them you can do anything, you can do anything that you put your mind to, so growth mindset that is what we are working on,” the teacher said.
