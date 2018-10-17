Tornadoes are spinning up farther east in US, study finds

FILE - In this April 30, 2014, file photo, Dustin Shaw lifts debris as he searches through what is left of his sister's house at Parkwood Meadows neighborhood after a tornado in Vilonia, Ark. A new study finds that tornado activity is generally shifting eastward to areas just east of the Mississippi River that are more vulnerable such as Mississippi, Arkansas and Tennessee. And it's going down in Oklahoma, Kansas and Texas. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston, File) (Danny Johnston)
By SETH BORENSTEIN | October 17, 2018 at 4:07 AM EST - Updated October 17 at 4:07 AM

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new study finds that over the past few decades U.S. tornadoes have shifted — decreasing in Oklahoma, Texas and Kansas but spinning up more in states along the Mississippi River and farther east.

Scientists aren't quite certain why.

The study is in Wednesday's journal Climate and Atmospheric Science. It sees a slight decrease in tornado activity in the Great Plains, with the biggest drop in central and eastern Texas.

The study found it is increasing most in Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Wisconsin and parts of Ohio and Michigan. Lead author Victor Gensini of Northern Illinois University says the increases could be deadly because more people live in those states.

Even with the decline, Texas still gets the most tornadoes of any state.