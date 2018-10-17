Wayne County volunteers sending supplies to victims of Hurricane Michael

WAYNE COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - People in Florida and Georgia suffered great loss last week as Hurricane Michael tore through their cities.
Restoration efforts are happening now and people from all over are sending in help. We went to Wayne County to see how their community is sending their help to people in some of those areas.
Baby milk, paper towels, water, and other essentials are just some of the things that Wayne County will be taking to places in need. They have two trailers full of donations after just three days.
A group of citizens of Wayne County will be heading south Friday morning to help their neighboring communities that are living in devastation from Hurricane Michael. Supplies are being taken to Donaldsonville, GA and Port St. Joe, FL. Some of the men of Wayne County will also be going there and cooking meals for people who live there because there is no food or electricity in those areas. They said they got together Sunday night with this idea, posted it on social media, and the community has made this donation happen.
“It makes you feel good and it makes you realize where you live. It makes you realize what kind of people live here in Wayne County and they are willing to help total strangers. Giving out of their pockets and their time to go help people they don’t even know," said Richard Johnson, Wayne County EMA Director.
If you want to donate, there is if still time. They told me they will be collecting donations until about lunch time Thursday and then pack up to leave on Friday morning.
