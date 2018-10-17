Wayne County volunteers sending supplies to victims of Hurricane Michael

A group of citizens of Wayne County will be heading south Friday morning to help their neighboring communities that are living in devastation from Hurricane Michael. Supplies are being taken to Donaldsonville, GA and Port St. Joe, FL. Some of the men of Wayne County will also be going there and cooking meals for people who live there because there is no food or electricity in those areas. They said they got together Sunday night with this idea, posted it on social media, and the community has made this donation happen.