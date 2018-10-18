Bass Pro Shops, Parker’s hosting hiring events Thursday

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - If you or someone you know is looking for a job, there are a couple of employment opportunities this week in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.
Bass Pro Shops in Savannah is holding a hiring event Thursday, Oct. 18 to hire seasonal workers for the holidays. That’s happening from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Job seekers can stop by any local Bass Pro or Cabela’s location during store hours for an on-site interview, but you need to apply online first by clicking here.
Parker’s is also looking to hire. They’re hosting an event at the SC Works Center on Castle Rock Road in Beaufort Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Job seekers have the opportunity to participate in open interviews for management positions at all locations. Interested candidates need to apply online here beforehand and bring a resume to the hiring event.
