Bryan County EMS collecting donations for Hurricane Michael victims

BRYAN CO., GA (WTOC) - Citizens can drop off donations this week in Bryan County for those impacted by Hurricane Michael.
At any city or county fire station, they are collecting non-perishable items. Items can range from peanut butter, diapers, water, and dog food. They say anything you can give can help those in need.
"I didn't expect for Georgia to be hit and the impact is so hard by it. There are still people without power today. They are going to be without power for a few more days. The lineman and the power companies are doing an extremely great job and my hat's off to them," said Chief Freddy Howell, Bryan County Emergency Services.
The Cajun Navy will pick up all donations on Saturday, Oct. 20 and take them to affected areas in Florida and Southwest Georgia.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.