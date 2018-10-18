Chatham County designated as U.S. Coast Guard Community

CHATHAM COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - Chatham County is one of two communities in Georgia to hold the honor of being designated a U.S. Coast Guard community.
To get the designation, Chatham County has to meet several criteria, like offering special recognition and support for Coast Guard morale, welfare, and recreational initiatives.
“Moving to a community that warmly embraces a Coast Guard or a military family, that honors their service, honors their sacrifice...a community such as here in Chatham County...that’s the game changer. That makes all the difference in the world," said Admiral Karl Schultz, Commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard.
Admiral Schultz delivered the designation to Chatham County Commission Chairman Al Scott. Local leaders from Savannah and Tybee Island were also there, and along with the county, presented the Coast Guard leader with keys to their respective cities.
Congressman Buddy Carter also attended, and praised the Coast Guard for all they do in his district.
“The work that the Coast Guard does, both seen and unseen, I mean we went through two hurricanes in 11 months. The work that they did was vital, not only in the rescues that they did, but also in getting this port back open," the congressman said.
The designation lasts five years and is reevaluated based on the support rendered following the designation.
The other community in Georgia with the designation is Kings Bay.
