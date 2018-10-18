Consider This: 10/18/18

It’s all about knocking down pins and building opportunities at the the AMBUCS Bowlapalooza. This is the largest fundraiser of the year for the organization that supports the needs of differently-abled individuals in the Coastal Empire. The popular and productive Bowlapalooza pairs bowlers from the AMBUCS' special needs bowling league with members of the local business community to raise money to support the organization’s causes. This year’s event raised more than $100,000, and Kevin Sheehan, Ambucs' national president, said the organization has raised more than half a million dollars in seven years of the event.