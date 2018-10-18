Dave Turley’s Thursday WX Forecast 10-18-18

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Finally feeling like Fall today. We’ll see mainly sunny skies highs 74-81 and northeast winds 10-20mph. Winds decrease tonight with dry conditions and lows 57-63. Friday will see a few more clouds especially along the coast where we have a 20% chance for showers. Highs 75-81. Saturday starts out dry with temps in the mid 60s. A cold front brings a chance for scattered showers and possible storms Saturday afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid 80s. Rain chance quickly diminish Saturday night and cooler, drier air builds in. Sunday will be mainly sunny with highs in the low to mid 70s. Monday starts with temps in the low to mid 40s and warms to the low to mid 70s with lot of sunshine. The tropics remain very quiet and no tropical development is expected in the next 5 days.