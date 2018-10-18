Downtown businesses working to fund Christmas decorations after city cutbacks

You might remember the city was forced to cut nearly $150,000 from special events, sponsorships, and community celebrations. Those cuts were made in July when Savannah City Council made amendments to the 2018 budget, and knowing they had to approve a budget without revenue generated by a fire fee. This year’s Fourth of July celebrations almost didn’t happen because of the budget cuts. If it wasn’t for local businesses pitching in, and even money from the mayor’s own wallet, the firework display might not have happened.