Georgia Southern University holding forum to discuss president search

STATESBORO, GA (WTOC) - A forum will be held at Georgia Southern University Thursday night to discuss the search for the university’s next president.
Members of the search committee hope to build on what they’ve already heard, but get even more perspective from people who aren’t officially tied to the school but who have a stake in the president who will lead it in the future.
The head of Georgia Southern’s presidential search committee hopes the meeting draws community input they can pair with what they heard at a daytime session they held last month.
“So what we’re looking for, on one hand, are refinements. People have had more time to think about this. They’ve had time to review the job advertisement so they have a chance to add input if they have anything they want to add to that,” said Dr. Dustin Anderson, Committee Chair.
He says a session later in the day may give some people a chance to attend that couldn’t before. He wants alumni and business partners who support the university to be there and offer input on a selection that affects them as much as those who live and work on campus.
“There’s no wall around campus. There’s no physical barrier. There should be no intellectual barrier, no emotional barrier,” Dr. Anderson said.
He says the input will be especially important when they begin looking at the pool of applicants after the Nov. 9 deadline.
