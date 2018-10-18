Good News: People enjoying Fall-like weather

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Did you reach for a sweater Thursday? It was a nice change, wasn’t it?
Savannah took off the blanket of heavy, hot, sticky air it’s been wearing for six months for the first taste of a new season. Thursday was the coolest day in the Coastal Empire since April, with afternoon highs in the 70s.
“It’s amazing, it really is. It’s beautiful here today too, I just love it,” said SCAD students, Julia Corin and Hannah Amidon.
“It’s beautiful. I think everyone is gravitating to the park because we’re like, 'yes, we’ve been waiting for this the entire time.”
It was the 26th day of Fall, but the first non-stifling day in too long.
WTOC: “It’s been so hot for so long, what’s a day like this feel like after all that?"
“Refreshing. It definitely, it’s nice. It gets so hot, you just sit and you don’t want to do anything. You’re able to move around, enjoy it,” they said.
It was still comfortable enough for outdoor activity, although local outerwear did shift shorts and flip flops to sweatshirts, long pants, even a touch of flannel, and the change felt fine.
“This is a much needed break. I’m thrilled to death to have this weather.”
Everyone seemed to be for once. Don’t get too excited, though. It won’t be long before we’re complaining about how cold it is.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.