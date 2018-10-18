Great ShakeOut Earthquake Drills happening Thursday worldwide

U.S. (WTOC) - Millions of people worldwide will practice how to drop, cover, and hold on at 10:18 a.m. on Oct. 18 during the Great ShakeOut Earthquake Drills.
Schools, organizations and residents across the globe can join in Thursday by registering for the 2018 Great Central U.S. ShakeOut.
Participating is a great way for your family or organization to be prepared to survive and recover quickly in the event of a big earthquake – wherever you live, work, or travel.
Right now in Georgia, 63,011 are registered to participate, and 412,650 are registered in South Carolina. As of Thursday morning, 59,959,806 participants are registered worldwide.
If you cannot hold your ShakeOut drill on Thursday, 10/18, you can select another day when you register.
For additional information and to register, click here.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.