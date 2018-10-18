Lots of Fall fun happening in the Coastal Empire this weekend

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Don’t plan on spending too much time at home this weekend because there are plenty of fun things to do happening in our area.
Kick off your weekend Friday at the 20th Annual Ogeechee Seafood Festival. Head out to JF Gregory Park in Richmond Hill for some of the best seafood you’ll find in Coastal Georgia. Enjoy live entertainment all weekend long, a carnival, shopping, arts, crafts, and much more. If you can’t make it on Friday, don’t fret. The festival runs until Sunday.
Also on Friday night, the annual Oatland Island Halloween Hike is happening. This fun, family-friendly event is perfect for your trick-or-treaters. Walk down the forest trail to meet animal characters and collect goodies. There’s face painting, crafts, concessions, and more. If you can’t make it Friday night, the hike is happening on Saturday night as well.
Saturday, you can start your afternoon at the Telfair Museums Jepson Center for the Free Family Day: Monet to Matisse! Enjoy a day celebrating all kinds of impressionist art. Children and families can try to make their own impressionist works and even participate in a scavenger hunt. There’s a musical performance at 2 p.m. This is free an open to the public.
Once you’re done enjoying all of the beautiful artwork, grab your bike and head over to Grayson Stadium for the 10th Annual Moonlight Garden Ride. Join hundreds of cyclists for a parade of blinking lights and music through the streets of Savannah. This is a casual, family-friendly ride beginning at 7 p.m. There’s a costume contest and post ride party back at Grayson Stadium.
