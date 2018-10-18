Man dies after possible drowning near Turner Blvd. in Savannah

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a possible drowning near Turner Boulevard and West Boundary Street.
An adult male was pulled out of the small body of water called the Springfield Canal before first responders attempted CPR.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene. At this time, there is no official cause of death.
SCAD officials are on the scene. There is no official word that this incident is related to the school.
The incident remains under investigation. Stay with WTOC for updates to this story.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.