Plastic bag ban to begin Nov. 1 in Beaufort County

BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC (WTOC) - A plastic bag ban will go into effect Nov. 1 in Beaufort County.
Within the next two weeks, stores in Beaufort County will be switching out their plastic bags to paper bags, getting ready for the ban to go into effect Nov. 1.
The county’s proposal to do away with plastic bags went through early this year. Traditional plastic bags that carry groceries cannot by recycled in Beaufort County. Their recycling machines can’t process the plastic. The only plastic bags allowed are the ones used for dry cleaning, newspaper bags, yard waste, meats and cheeses, and bulk items like nuts. Beaufort Mayor Billy Keyserling says he has already seen a lot of stores switch to paper bags, and he personally thinks it’s more convenient.
“But I think what you’re going to find, what I hope what you find, is starting right with me, I realize I have those great canvas bags and I can just take them with me to the supermarket and use those to bring stuff home as well as take stuff out to my boat when I go out in the river," Mayor Keyserling said.
For a list of plastic bags that are and aren’t allowed, click here.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.