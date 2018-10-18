Pumpkin Patch Weather Returns!

Fall weather has returned to the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. This time, it’ll stick around for most of the extended forecast.
Morning temperatures are forecast to reach lows in the 60s, to near 70°, between 7:30 and 8:30 a.m. An increasingly noticeable breeze adds to the refreshing feel this morning.
Under a partly cloudy sky, it warms toward 70° by lunch-time well north and west of Savannah; low to mid-70s in, and south, of the Metro. High temps are forecast to range from 71° to 78°; warmest south of the Altamaha River.
A sustained wind between 10 and 20 MPH is expected through late afternoon. Gusts will, occasionally, approach 30 MPH. Windier conditions are likely at the beaches and offshore. A Small Craft Advisory is in effect.
Calmer, even cooler, conditions settle in this evening. A light jacket may do you well after sunset, as temperatures cool into the 60s.
Friday begins in the 50s in many communities; warming into the 70s during the afternoon. Warmer temperatures and a chance of showers arrives Saturday ahead of our next cold front.
Sunday features much cooler temps and breezy winds.
Have a great Thursday,
Cutter