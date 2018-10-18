Red, White and Blues fundraiser to benefit families of fallen heroes

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The Two Hundred Club of the Coastal Empire is excited to host their fourth annual Red, White and Blues fundraiser event this Friday in downtown Savannah.
This family-friendly event will feature live music from Bottle & Cans, Keith & Ross and Junkyard Angel.
Bratwursts will be available for a minimum $10 donation, as well as hot dog plates for $5. Ice-cold Coca-Cola products, beer and Leopold's Ice Cream also will be available. First responders will also be on hand sharing interactive displays.
The Red, White and Blues fundraiser will take place Friday, Oct. 19 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. in Ellis Square. All donations are tax-deductible and will directly support the 200 Club and the families of fallen heroes. For more information, click here.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.