Statesboro PD sending care to hurricane survivors

STATESBORO, GA (WTOC) - A Statesboro woman hopes to take a carload of care to storm victims in Early County, where Hurricane Michael left many people without hope.
A staff member at Statesboro Police Department with ties back to Southwest Georgia hopes her friends and neighbors there can help her bring those back home. Madison Warren tells the police department’s story on social media, but she hasn’t seen the story of her hometown, Blakely, GA, and its damage from Hurricane Michael as much as she’s seen other communities in Florida and elsewhere.
“We have so many trees down and so many rural residents in that area. Some folks weren’t heard from for three days.” Warren said.
She says many don’t realize how Michael devastated small towns and those who live further out in the country.
“There were people who hadn’t eaten for three days; shut in people who were literally trapped in their home with nothing but a landline, and the landlines were down,” she said.
Warren says people can drop off donations at Statesboro Police Department through Friday afternoon until she heads west.
In addition to the storm victims, she’s also collecting supplies for the utility workers who are in from out of town and working almost nonstop to get power restored to those storm victims.
