20th Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival set to kick off in Richmond Hill

RICHMOND HILL, GA (WTOC) - Get ready for some great food, live music and much more this weekend. It’s time for the 20th annual Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival.
The three-day festival is an annual event held at J. F. Gregory Park the third weekend in October. Tens of thousands of people come from across the southeast to sample some of the best seafood around. The festival features continuous entertainment with local and national acts. The headliner for this year’s festival will be Grammy Award winning country music singer and songwriter, Travis Tritt. He’ll be joined by a few local acts as well.
The festival also offers carnival rides for the kids and vendors with handmade arts and crafts. It kicks off Friday, Oct. 19 at J.F. Gregory Park (521 Cedar St.) and will operate throughout the weekend as follows:
- Friday (10/19) – 5 p.m. – 11 p.m.
- Saturday (10/20) – 10 a.m. – 11 p.m.
- Sunday (10/21) – 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
For additional 2018 GOSF information, including a full entertainment schedule, click here.
