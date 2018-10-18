26th James R. Lientz award presented to St. Joseph’s/Candler worker

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Jilda Brown is the 26th James R. Lientz Humanitarian Award winner.
Each year, it is presented to a St. Joseph’s/Candler worker who exemplifies the values of the health system. Brown has been the SOURCE program’s manager in the Baxley office since 2000.
Outside of work, Brown is active in her church and has worked with the United Way to get nutritional supplies for elderly and disabled. Brown’s entire office came together to write the nomination.
“I felt like I was dreaming. It was very surreal; very overwhelming; emotions. My heart was just pounding in my chest," Brown said.
The award was first presented in 1993 in honor of Mr. Lientz, who served as a Trustee of Candler Hospital for more than 30 years. Along with the award, Brown received $3,000, a cafeteria pass, and a parking pass. She also gets a well-deserved massage certificate.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.