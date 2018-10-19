3 arrested after months-long drug investigation

3 arrested after months-long drug investigation
Raycom Media/file
October 19, 2018 at 2:32 PM EST - Updated October 19 at 2:32 PM

POOLER, GA (WTOC) -The Chatham Savannah Counter Narcotics team made three arrests on Thursday after months of investigating a drug trafficking case.

30-year-old Holly Skipper, 37-year-old Patrick Morris, and 39-year-old Ryan Roberts all booked in the Chatham County Detention Center on drug related charges.

CNT found an undisclosed amount of crystal meth, ecstasy pills and money after serving a search warrant.

Stay with WTOC as we work to bring updates to this story.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.