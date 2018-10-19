Chatham County EOA helping low-income senior citizens with heating bills

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - As the nights get colder, Chatham County is ready to help low-income seniors with their heating bills.
The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program will start accepting applications for those 65 and older Nov. 1.
To see if you qualify, you will need to bring a current heating bill, social security card, picture ID and Proof of Income. You can take those documents to the EOA building starting Nov. 1, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.
This year, the agency has expanded it’s services to two other sites. The locations and times for those are as follows:
-Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018 at the Garden City Parks and Recreation Office (City Gym), located at 1608 Priscilla D. Thomas Way in Garden City - between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.
-Monday, Nov. 19, 2018 at the Pooler Senior Citizen Center, located at 955 Plantation Drive in Pooler - between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.
The EOA is located at 618 W. Anderson Street in Savannah.
