City of Savannah holding public city budget event

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - If you feel the city of Savannah could do a better job balancing the budget, here's your chance to weigh in.
The City of Savannah is hosting a one-day event this Saturday called “CityCamp Savannah”. It allows the public to provide feedback and learn more about how the city balances its budget.
CityCamp Savannah will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Savannah Civic Center. It is a free event. However, Friday, Oct. 19 is the last day to register.
