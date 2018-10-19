Dave Turley’s Friday WX Forecast 10-19-18

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -More clouds than sun today with a 10% chance for a coastal shower through 8pm. Highs range from the mid 70s north to the low 80s south. We’ll see a mix of clouds and stars overnight with daybreak temps 65-69. Saturday starts out dry but a cold front will move through be early evening with a 30% chance for scattered showers. An isolated thunderstorm is possible but severe weather is not expected. The cold front will move quickly south of the area Saturday night allowing high pressure to build in Sunday and Monday. Highs Saturday in the mid to upper 80s. Saturday night will see temps fall into the mid 50s. Sunday will be sunny and cooler with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Coldest air arrives Sunday night into Monday morning with temps in the low to mid 40s. The tropics remain very quiet with no tropical development expected in the next 5 days.