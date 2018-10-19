Good News: 200 club fundraiser

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Good food and good music could be found in Ellis Square on Friday for the annual Red, White and Blues to benefit the 200 Club of the Coastal Empire.
With the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office deputies cooking sausages and brats, the event helped support the 200 Club mission of providing financial relief to the families of first responders killed in the line of duty. The organization provides college scholarships to surviving spouses and children. Several of those families were there at the event to raise money and awareness of what the 200 Club does.
“You bring the families together, they talk and they get to know each other because that’s part of the healing process," said Mark DAna. "There’s not a whole lot I can say to make someone feel better about the tragedy, but when you have families that suffer the similar loss, that bond is created and that healing begins. And that’s extremely important.”
The 200 Club serves 20 counties in Georgia and South Carolina -- with 100 percent of the funds that come into the organization committed to their cause.
