Hinesville woman gets dying wish

HINESVILLE, GA (WTOC) - A Hinesville woman’s battle with cancer is coming to an end and she had one final wish - to go to the movies with her mom.
Heather Griffiths was diagnosed with cervical cancer two-and-a-half years ago. Eight weeks ago, her doctors thought she would soon be entering remission. Then, just a week ago, she got the devastating news that she only has days left to live. Her family and community quickly came together to honor her dying wish, to see the new Halloween movie in theaters.
Heather’s family reached out to Georgia Theatre Company, and the general manager for Liberty Cinemas called her and opened up a special screening just for Heather.
“The Liberty Cinema called me back and said, 'we’re going to make this happen, we’re going to open up a whole area just for you guys to come in. We’re going to have place for her to have the stretcher because she has to have a stretcher, she can’t walk, where she can see the first showing," said Heather’s aunt, Mary Bennett, Liberty Regional EMS.
Not only did Heather arrive in an ambulance decked out in Halloween decorations, her closest family and friends were right by her side.
