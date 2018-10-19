Malaysia ex-Deputy PM charged with graft, money laundering

United Malays National Organization's (UMNO) Pexresident Ahmad Zahid Hamidi waves as he walks into courtroom at Kuala Lumpur High Court in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Friday, Oct. 19, 2018. The anti-graft agency said Zahid was detained at its office shortly after he was summoned as part of its probe into abuse of power, criminal breach of trust and money laundering at a welfare group. It said in a statement that Zahid will be taken to court on Friday to face several charges under anti-corruption and anti-money laundering laws. (AP Photo/Yam G-Jun) (Yam G-Jun)