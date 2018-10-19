Richmond Hill Middle School in running for major STEM grant

RICHMOND HILL, GA (WTOC) - Richmond Hill Middle School is hoping to become the first STEM certified school in the Bryan County School District to be awarded a $100,000 grant.
The school’s proposal to build their own wetland has made the top 15 nationwide, and now they need as many votes as they can get to make it all happen.
Farmers Insurance has invited teachers to submit their proposals for educational programs that better prepare students for the future. Teachers could win a grant of up to $100,000.
Richmond Hill Middle School eighth-grade science teacher Dana Letson came up with the proposal and was able to submit it with the help of other teachers.
The school has been looking for ways to become STEM certified for a few years now. It takes a project that involves all grades at the school and is relevant with the community.
Voting for the $100,000 Dream Big Teacher Challenge is now open. Voting daily now through Nov. 3 to narrow the 15 teacher finalists down to five $100,000 grantees. Winners will be announced in December.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.