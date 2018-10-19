Savannah Book Festival considering hosting children’s book festival event

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - A book festival for children may be back on for the city of Savannah, at least partially.
The Savannah Book Festival is now offering to host a children’s book festival event during their own big event in February 2019.
This all comes after it was announced in September that Live Oak Public Libraries would not be holding the 2018 Savannah Children’s Book Festival.
The library system said they made the decision to not apply for city-funding based on the understanding that they would not receive funding from the city because of budget cuts.
The city refuted this, emphasizing that Live Oak staff were at a grant application workshop and had the opportunity to apply.
WTOC is currently working on more for this story. Check back soon for updates.
