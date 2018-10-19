Savannah man sentenced for father-in-law’s murder

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - More than a year after a gruesome murder, a Savannah man is being sentenced to more than 40 years in prison.
The Chatham County District Attorney’s Office says Brian Lewis is guilty of murdering his father-in-law, 67-year-old Ronald Redding. Lewis reportedly hid Redding’s body in a trashcan and placed the trash can in a shed.
Police found Redding’s body in January of 2017 - three months after he had been killed.
Lewis had reportedly told people Redding had moved. He has been sentenced to 30 years with the possibility of parole, plus 10 years.
