Savannah PD using grant money to crack down on aggressive driving

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department has received a grant worth over $100,000.
The money is from the Georgia Governor’s Office of Highway Safety and will go toward the highway enforcement of aggressive traffic unit, known as HEAT. What exactly does that money mean for the specialized traffic unit? It means the unit will be able to beef up it’s resources well into next year, and hopefully keep dangerous drivers off the road.
The HEAT Unit focuses more so on DUIs, speeders, and texters - or even to protect you from yourself when you decide to not “click it” and would rather get a ticket.
“These are the things we are looking for, and if you are caught, you will go to jail," said Lt. Torrance Garvin, Traffic Command Unit, SPD.
Savannah’s HEAT Unit has been cracking down on those drivers. Since the beginning of the year, they have given out over 4,000 citations, and 297 of those have been DUI citations that have led to arrests.
“It’s a culmination of speeding, accidents and other things they have to focus on; seat belt compliance - adults and children," he said.
Lt. Garvin says this large grant helps the unit because it helps them have the tools to protect the community. They will also add two more officers and a sergeant officer.
“It also offsets some of the financial burdens that may have occurred through the budget process itself," he said.
Garvin says they have, in fact, seen a decrease in DUI accidents, so adding this grant money should hopefully keep that trend.
“If we catch you, you will receive a ticket because there is no tolerance for no one obeying the laws.”
Garvin says the main thing is to focus on people on the highways. He also says that people in Savannah are trying their hardest to abide by the new Hands Free law. They are looking for people breaking that law, too.
