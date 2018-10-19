Savannah Police working to identify man in criminal investigation

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Savannah Police Department’s Violent Crimes detectives are working to identify a man wanted in connection to an ongoing criminal investigation.
Police say the man in question is around 6′1 with a slim-build and shoulder-length dreads.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Savannah PD tip line at 912.525.3124. Information can also be forwarded to Crimestoppers at 912.234.2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.
