Savannah State University enrollment decline may lead to layoffs

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Layoffs may be inevitable at Savannah State University.
Since enrollment has declined over the last two years, SSU has less money coming in through tuition as well as fee and state-allocated revenue. As a result, the budget has been lowered for this year as well as the reductions from the state through the year 2021.
In a letter to the staff on Oct. 4, SSU President Dr. Cheryl Dozier explained the financial situation while informing employees about some interim measures to address the loss, such as eliminating vacant positions and restricting new hires.
Some committees have also been formed to evaluate the situation and make recommendations to university leaders.
No employees have been notified that they are being released.
