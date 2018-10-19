SEB, Benedictine set for key Region 3-AAA clash

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Both teams are well aware of the stakes Friday night.
“Just because we win the game doesn’t mean we win the region championship,” says Benedictine head coach Danny Britt. “However, we can pretty much guarantee if we don’t win, we won’t be region champions.”
Britt’s Cadets host undefeated Southeast Bulloch Friday night with first place in Region 3-AAA on the line. The winner will have the inside track to the region title.
For the Cadets, that would be six in a row and their first since reclassifying to AAA this season. As for SEB, it would be the Yellow Jackets' first region title since 1994.
Despite a 7-0 record this season, Southeast knows they will be heavy underdogs this weekend in Savannah. They say that’s just fine with them.
“[Benedictine has} a rich tradition of going deep in the playoffs and have a lot of high division recruits and stuff like that. We just don’t worry about that," says SEB head coach Barrett Davis. "We control what we can control, which is our team. and us focusing on getting better, and getting our game plan in place. We treat it week to week, and we line up against whoever we got that week, and play as hard as we can.”
That’s the plan again this week, Davis says. So far, the Jackets haven’t lost with that mentality. Davis thinks his team will respond well during Friday’s game.
“We’re going to line up, and do what we do, and let the scoreboard take care of itself," Davis says. "When you show up and practice and prepare for situations, and you hang your hat on your coaching and play for each other, and your program, and your community, good things are going to happen.”
Kickoff between these two is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday at Pooler Stadium.
