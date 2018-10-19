Tracking Another Cold Front

A pleasant fall Friday is underway across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry!
Morning temperatures reach lows in the upper 50s and 60s under a partly, to mostly, cloudy sky between 7 and 8 a.m. A breeze adds to the refreshing feel this morning.
Temperatures warm into the 70s and lower 80s area-wide this afternoon; warmest southwest of the Savannah Metro. The sky remains partly, to mostly, cloudy.
An isolated shower is possible along the I-95 corridor and beaches this afternoon and evening.
A slightly greater shot at rain arrives Saturday, ahead of a cold front. You’ll notice quite a bit of cloud cover overhead Saturday. But, rain is forecast to remain spotty and relatively insignificant. The greatest chance of an isolated shower is between 2 and 8 p.m.
You’ll wake up to temps in the 50s or lower 60s Sunday morning, with a breezy wind. High temperatures stay in the 60s in some communities Sunday afternoon. Monday morning? Many areas will be in the 40s!
Have a great weekend,
Cutter