Wayne Co. stays undefeated; Beach beats Johnson

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - With the region races heating up, a pair of division games kicked off the high school football slate.
WAYNE CO. 31 NEW HAMPSTEAD 20
Wayne County improved to 9-0 with a 31-20 win over New Hampstead in Pooler Thursday night. The Yellow Jackets are now 3-0 in Region 2-AAAAA play.
The Jackets took an 18-13 lead on the final play of the first half when Shamar Taylor hit Ashby Cribb in the end zone, then extended it to 24-13 on Kalijah Hartzog’s pick-six early in the third.
The Phoenix cut the lead to 24-20 on the ensuing kickoff on a bizarre play that saw Jurel Armstrong return a fumbled fumble return for a touchdown. The initial return was fumbled and picked up by the Yellow Jackets, who in return fumbled it right back to New Hampstead’s Armstrong.
The score remained the same until the first play of the fourth quarter when M.J. Fuller scored on a touchdown run to make it 31-20.
The Yellow Jackets are off next Friday before hosting Ware County on November 2. The Phoenix fall to 4-3 and 1-1 in region play. New Hampstead travels to Ware County next Friday night.
BEACH 36 JOHNSON 22
Beach spoiled Johnson’s senior night Thursday at Memorial Stadium, beating the Atom Smashers 36-22.
The win helps the Bulldogs improve to 3-5, 3-3 in Region 3-AAA play. The Atom Smashers fall to 2-6 and 2-4 in region play.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.