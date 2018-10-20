Bulloch County man convicted of 2017 rape

October 19, 2018 at 9:34 PM EST - Updated October 19 at 9:34 PM

BULLOCH COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - A Bulloch County man has been convicted of raping a woman in November of 2017.

Forty-four-year-old Robert Baird is facing life in prison for the crime. The assistant district attorney in Bulloch County presented evidence at trial which showed that Baird raped a female co-worker while working a UPS route in the county.

Additional evidence presented showed Baird had a history of sexual harassment. He will be sentenced in November.

