Bulloch County man convicted of 2017 rape

BULLOCH COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - A Bulloch County man has been convicted of raping a woman in November of 2017.
Forty-four-year-old Robert Baird is facing life in prison for the crime. The assistant district attorney in Bulloch County presented evidence at trial which showed that Baird raped a female co-worker while working a UPS route in the county.
Additional evidence presented showed Baird had a history of sexual harassment. He will be sentenced in November.
