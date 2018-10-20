City of Savannah hosts budget workshop

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Savannah residents voicing their concerns on how the city prioritizes their budget.
Officials hosting the first City Camp Savannah with panel discussions. It also organized a way for participants to plan their own mock city budget.
“So I’m hoping to learn more about what are the priorities for the city in the short term like as far as public safety goes and where do we go long term in the next five ten and twenty five years because I don’t always get that message from city leadership right now,” said Adam Refferet, who has lived in Savannah for 12 years.
Over 100 people registered for the free event. This comes just about a month before the 2019 budget rolls out to city council.
