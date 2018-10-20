Cold front moves in tonight!

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Warm this afternoon with showers moving in ahead of a strong cold front! A few heavy downpours are possible into the early, evening, but the rain will diminish after sunset. Only a few showers linger this evening with temperatures in the 70s under mostly cloudy skies. Much cooler air filters in overnight with fall-like weather making its return Sunday! We’ll wake up to temperatures in the 50s with afternoon highs only in the mid-60s! Sunday will be beautiful but breezy with plenty of sunshine and a northerly breeze of 10 to 15 miles per hour.