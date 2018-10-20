Great Ogeechee seafood festival underway in J.F. Gregory Park

RICHMOND HILL, GA (WTOC) -The Ogeechee Seafood Festival is in full swing as thousands of people eat and enjoy themselves.
The rain did delay the festival for a while. This is the 20th year organizers have put this event on and they say it keeps growing and growing every single year with vendors and people. There’s food, carnival rides and even a concert featuring Travis Tritt.
“Our hotels are full this weekend.," said Brianne Yontz with the Richmond Hill Chamber of Commerce. "I know local businesses that are around our park so really well because over the two and a half day festival. We will see close to thirty thousand people come through this festival and even though it did rain, were still on.”
“The festival is getting larger and larger every year we’ve got about 30 to 35,000 people so you’re getting people from all over the area so you’re getting your name out there to a lot more people," said Curtis Nile with Northern Tool and Freight.
Organizers say this event is huge for local fishermen because it gives them a chance to showcase their businesses and the community shops and eats local.
