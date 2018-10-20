Hinesville city manager involved in sex scandal

HINESVILLE, GA (WTOC) - We’re getting word into the WTOC 24-hour Newsroom of multiple people involved in a sex scandal - including Hinesville City Manager, Kenneth Howard.
It’s being called a Fort Valley State and University sex prostitution ring, involving an assistant principal, a mortician, and Howard. According to our CBS affiliate in Macon, Howard is one of six men each charged with pandering and solicitation of sodomy. The Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney David Cooke says each of these men were clients in that prostitution ring within the last year. Warrants for their arrest were issued Tuesday.
The district attorney says they have one week to turn themselves in. Forty-eight-year-old Alecia Johnson is accused of being the ringleader that set up the sex for the men. Johnson is the former executive assistant to the university’s president as well as the graduate advisor for her sorority on campus. She now faces six counts of pimping. According to the DA, she also faces six counts of prostitution on allegations she performed, offered, or consented to perform for money or other items of value.
Howard was only recently promoted as city manager in January.
WTOC has reached out to several officials in the Hinesville community for comment, but we have not yet heard back. As soon as we learn more information in this case, you’ll be the first to know.
