Komen Big Wigs sell baked goods at farmer’s market

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -We spotted a few big wigs selling treats for a sweet cause over at the Wilmington Island Farmer’s Market on Saturday.
The big wigs are ten local celebrities collectively trying to raise $60,000 for Breast Cancer Awareness Month here in the Coastal Empire.
Susan G. Komen also accepted donations as kids painted pumpkins pink.
“I’ve had a lot of fun wearing it around town and just representing the cause," said Karen Gunn, just one of 2018′s big wigs. "It’s amazing how many people come up to you, because of the pink hair and share their stories either of surviving or knowing someone in the fight, so it’s been a real eye opener.”
Click here to find out more about Breast Cancer Awareness month, as well as #GoPinkSavannah.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.