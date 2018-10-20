SLIDESHOW: Dogs in costumes love Wag-o-Ween

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Saturday was for the dogs (and the dog fans!)
Downtown was filled with pups, dressed in costumes, and doing a little trick or treating.
Wag-O-Ween is an annual event that helps raise money for Dachshund Rescue of North America, Coastal Pet Rescue, and the Humane Society for Greater Savannah.
Over 100 businesses took part in passing out special treats to all of the dogs.
The woman who came up with the idea of Wag-O-Ween says its grown into something she bever imagined.
“I can’t believe what its blossomed into," said Sara Portman, the organizer of Wag-o-Ween. "It’s just wonderful. It’s gotten big through the years. 13 years adn every year it gets bigger.”
Besides trick or treating, there was a costume contest for dogs and their owners, along with raffle prizes.
If you missed out on taking your furry friend, we think it is safe to say you’ll have another chance next year.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.