Tattnall Co. haunted house raises money for local children

TATTNALL CO., GA (WTOC) - The Kiwanis Club of Tattnall County is hosting their annual haunted house to benefit Tattnall County children this winter.
All of the proceeds will go directly to to Christmas at Home to provide gifts for over 500 children in Tattnall County.
The haunted house sits on Main St. beside EnMarket, and charges a $5 entry fee. The schedule is below.
Oct. 19 - 7:00 - Until
Oct. 20 - 7:00 - Until
Oct. 26 - 7:00 - Until
Oct. 27 - 7:00 - Until
Oct. 30 - 6:00 - Until
Oct. 31 - 7:00 - Until
