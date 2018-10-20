Vaden Nissan holds safety event for kids

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Vaden Nissan of Savannah wants to make sure families play it safe this Halloween.
With Hallowen right around the corner, the dealership held an Operation Kidsafe event, providing parents with a free document of their child’s fingerprints and picture that they can hand to authorities in the case of an emergency.
Meanwhile, the dealership hosted a trunk or treat for the kids. The entire event was free.
“People come into a dealership sometimes in bad times or bad situations," explained Timothy Ferguson. "This time, we’re giving the opportunity to come here for something good and we don’t want anything from them expect for them to be safe, have fun, and get some candy.”
Safety tips were also given to help folks develop a family safety action plan.
