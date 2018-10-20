Volunteers help build tiny homes for Savannah’s veterans

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -The Chatham Savannah Authority for the Homeless is one step closer to providing free homes to homeless vets.
The group was able to save tens of thousands of dollars thanks to volunteers who gave up their Saturday morning to help build the beginning stages of more than 20 tiny homes.
From sawing to hammering, more than 80 volunteers gathered behind the Nine Line Apparel Building Saturday to help providing housing for homeless veterans in Savannah.
The Chatham Savannah Authority for the Homeless is currently working on a Veteran’s Village at the Cove of Dundee located near Liberty and Wheaton Street.
By the end of the project, the organization hopes to have housing for 72 homeless vets.
Volunteers worked together on Saturday to construct the walls and flooring for the first phase of homes.
The homeless authority says they were able to save around $50,000 thanks to the help of volunteers and community partners like the Nine Line Foundation.
“With our veterans, they’ve proven they have the ability to do a lot of incredible things," said Nine Line CEO Tyler Merritt. "And we’re here to give them a hand up, not a hand out.”
The homeless authority says right now many homeless vets are either staying in emergency shelters or inside one of the city's 19 homeless camps.
Organizers hope to have vets living inside these homes by the end of this year.
The group will now take these beginning phases of these homes and take them to the Cove of Dundee where they will be assembled.
