Coolest day so far this fall!

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Much cooler air filters in overnight with fall-like weather making its return Sunday! We’ll wake up to temperatures in the 50s with afternoon highs only in the mid-60s! Sunday will be beautiful but breezy with plenty of sunshine and a northerly breeze of 10 to 15 miles per hour.
Monday morning will be the “coldest” out of the next week with widespread 40s across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry! The afternoon will be warmer than Sunday, with highs in the lower 70s under partly cloudy skies. Fall-like weather sticks around all week with highs in the mid-70s on Tuesday and Wednesday with morning lows near 60 degrees. Most of the rain will remain offshore for the first half of the week, but a few showers could sneak onto the coast.
A low pressure system will approach us toward the end of the week, which increases our rain chances for the end of the week into the weekend. There is a slight chance of rain on Thursday, but the better days for rain coverage are Friday and Saturday. The amount of coverage and precipitation amounts will depend on how close the pressure system gets to us, but rain chances will be better south of Savannah.
The tropics remain quiet with no development expected over the next five days.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.