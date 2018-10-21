Coolest day so far this fall!

Monday morning will be the “coldest” out of the next week with widespread 40s across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry! The afternoon will be warmer than Sunday, with highs in the lower 70s under partly cloudy skies. Fall-like weather sticks around all week with highs in the mid-70s on Tuesday and Wednesday with morning lows near 60 degrees. Most of the rain will remain offshore for the first half of the week, but a few showers could sneak onto the coast.