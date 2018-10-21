Coolest morning of fall!

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Cool and clear weather continues this evening with temperatures falling into the 50s after sunset! Viewing conditions will be perfect for the Orionid Meteor Shower tonight! You can see up to 20 meteors an hour looking east, with the best time before sunrise Monday morning.
Our Monday morning commute will be the coolest of the fall so far with temperatures near 50 along the coast, but low to mid 40s inland. I suggest grabbing a jacket and a hot drink before heading out the door. Sunshine dominates the morning with cloud cover increasing a bit during the afternoon with highs in the low to mid 70s.
Tuesday morning will be much warmer with out the door temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s. highs also return to the mid-70s with showers possible along the coast up into the Lowcountry. Our next best rain chance arrives with a low pressure system moving in from the west from the Gulf of Mexico late Thursday into Friday. In fact, Friday has a chance to be a soaker with highs only in the upper 60s.
Rain moves out by Sunday afternoon with highs still in the upper 60s.
There is still not any tropical development expected over the next five days.
