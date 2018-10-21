Eagles earn bowl eligibility with win over Aggies

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - For just the second time in program history, the Georgia Southern Eagles are bowl eligible.
The Eagles earned their sixth victory of the year Saturday, rallying past New Mexico State for a 48-31 win on the road. Georgia Southern accomplished the feat in just seven games.
It didn’t start pretty however.
Jason Huntley’s nine-yard touchdown scamper made it 14-3 NMSU with 6:33 to play. From there though, the Eagle offense found its groove.
Georgia Southern fired off six straight touchdown drives to take a 45-17 lead midway through the third quarter, almost all of it powered by an impressive running game. The Eagles gashed the Aggies for 389 rushing yards despite missing senior running back Wesley Fields, thanks to a breakout game from redshirt sophomore Logan Wright.
The Jacksonville native led GS with 136 yards on 17 carries and two third quarter touchdown runs. Former Benedictine standout Wesley Kennedy III added 97 rushing yards and a pair of scores. Monteo Garrett and Shai Werts each found paydirt on the ground as well.
Georgia Southern fans can go ahead and mark off some time in December as the Eagles will be returning to the postseason for the first time since 2015.
Before the Eagles can focus on a bowl game, the team will now turn its attention to bigger and better goals. The victory improves GS to 3-0 in Sun Belt title, and the team can now see a clear path to the inaugural conference title game.
That is a long-term goal though. In the short term, the Eagles hope to snap a three-game losing streak to the arch rival Appalachian State Mountaineers next Thursday night in Statesboro.
Kickoff is set for next week at 7:30 from Paulson Stadium.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.