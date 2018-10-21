Gurley's 3 TDs lead Rams to 39-10 win vs 49ers and 7-0 start

Gurley scored on a 7-yard run in the second quarter after a fumble by Matt Breida and 1-yard run after Johnson's interception in the third. He capped his fifth three-touchdown game of the past two seasons with a 12-yard catch after JoJo Natson had a 36-yard punt return to the 13. Gurley's 14 TDs this season tie Priest Holmes (2002, '04) for the most through seven games in the Super Bowl era.